Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state.

In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments.

Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in the area, but crews were working to clear the roadway in front of the entrance to the apartments as there were downed power lines and other debris blocking it.

In addition the National Weather Service will be dispatching meteorologists to Greene and Montgomery Counties and are asking for damage reports to help assess storm impact.

We will be dispatching 2 teams of meteorologists to investigate possible tornado damage today in Montgomery/Elmore and Greene Counties. Additionally, we ask for your help to share any storm damage reports, pictures and measurements with us as we continue to investigate the damage pic.twitter.com/6vCMXLbwNa — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) November 30, 2022

Chief Johnson asked folks to stay away from that specific area overnight as crews are working to assess the damage and help the impacted residents.

In Walker County, damage was reported at a storage building on Main Street. We’re told the left side of one building received damage.

In Hale County, the Board of Education delayed the opening of schools by two hours Wednesday morning after reports of damage and debris on roadways in parts of the county.

Due to damage and road debris from tonight’s storms, all Hale County Schools and offices will have a 2 hr delayed opening on Wednesday, November 30th. Posted by Hale County Board of Education on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

In Moody AL, at the Moody Police Department the roof was blown off the front side of the building. Parts of the tin roof landed in the parking lot. The department is still operational and no damage to the interior of the building.

at the Moody Police Department the roof was blown off the front side of the building. (wbrc)

