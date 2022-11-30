Storms cause severe damage to Slocomb home

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A Slocomb family worked to clean debris off their land and start to rebuild part of their home after major storm damage November 30.

Homeowner Katie Harrington was helping her son get ready for school when she heard the wind pick up outside. “I ran and got my son out of the shower, and I thought okay everything’s fine,” said Harrington, “well then I opened the door and seen that everything might not be fine.”

The storm destroyed the Harrington’s car port and left debris scattered across their front yard. One wall of the car port was completely ripped off, the only thing holding up the roof was their truck. It also prevented the roof from falling on their dog in his crate.

Everyone made it out safe, and they were even able to send their son to school that morning. Harrington applauded the Slocomb and Geneva County emergency services for their quick response.

The family is grateful to everyone in the Slocomb community who rallied around them. They aren’t sure how long repairs will take, but have plenty of family and friends to stay with.

The home across the street from them also sustained minor damage, but everyone there was safe as well.

