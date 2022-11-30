Slocomb home damaged during possible tornado

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - At least one Geneva County home received significant damage Wednesday morning when severe storms ripped through south Alabama.

That home is along Hundley Road north of Slocomb, with a possible tornado to blame, Slocomb Fire and Rescue confirmed on its Facebook page. Trees are also reported down in the Wicksburg area a few miles to the west.

Nobody is reported injured in Geneva County, though other areas didn’t fair as well.

In Montgomery County, two people died and others were injured in the small Flatwood community.

Several roads in that area are also closed, per Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

