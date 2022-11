School Closings and Delays for November 30, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here is a current list of Wiregrass area school systems closing or delayed as a result of severe weather:

PIKE COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED ONE HOUR

OZARK CITY SCHOOLS - DELAYED ONE HOUR

EUFAULA CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED UNTIL 7 A.M.

Due to warnings for Barbour County by the National Weather Service, buses were delayed and resumed at 7 a.m. Tardies will be excused this morning.

OPP CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED

VIVIAN B. ADAMS SCHOOL - CLOSED

HOUSTON ACADEMY - NO CLOSING OR DELAY, LENIENT TARDINESS

ABBEVILLE CHRISTIAN - NO CLOSING OR DELAY, LENIENT TARDINESS

MORE TO COME AS UPDATES COME IN

