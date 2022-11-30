School busses catch fire at Englewood Elementary School

Tuscaloosa County Schools. (Source: WBRC video)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two busses were damaged by a fire at Englewood Elementary School in Tuscaloosa County.  

According to Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, power lines had fallen and draped across the busses .They were both fully involved in the fire when Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and Englewood Hulls VFD responded to the scene at 6:30pm.

The fire did not reach the school building.

Tuscaloosa County Schools released a message that said in part, “As of 8:10 pm, power is partially off to the school, but we expect for power to be restored by the morning. We do not expect any change to our normal school start time. If that changes, we will notify you, but we plan for school to begin at the normal start time on Thursday, November 3. Students who ride the two buses that were burned will still receive bus transportation, with no changes to pick up times or locations. We have other buses that can be used for those routes. If there are any changes, we will contact you directly. "

Details on Montgomery County damage, deaths to be released at 10 a.m.
No injuries were reported, and it is not immediately known if weather contributed to the fire.
