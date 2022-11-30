Pet of the Week: Curious Caitlyn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter joined News 4′s Live at Lunch for another edition of Pet of the Week.

This week, we were joined by Caitlyn, a 3 month old domestic chair cali/tabby kitten.

Caitlyn is a bit shy, but once she gets to know you, she won’t go very far. She is good for anyone who wants a good snuggle buddy.

She has beautiful features, but doesn’t like to show off too much. When not hiding her face, you can find Caitlyn batting at her favorite toys.

Caitlyn has been at the shelter for about a month and interacts well with other animals.

If you want to learn more about Caitlyn, head to the Dothan Animal Shelter. There hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can all the shelter 334-615-4620.

For more information about the shelter and other animals that are looking for their forever homes, visit their Facebook page.

