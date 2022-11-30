Pet of the Week: Curious Caitlyn

Pet of the Week: Curious Caitlyn
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter joined News 4′s Live at Lunch for another edition of Pet of the Week.

This week, we were joined by Caitlyn, a 3 month old domestic chair cali/tabby kitten.

Caitlyn is a bit shy, but once she gets to know you, she won’t go very far. She is good for anyone who wants a good snuggle buddy.

She has beautiful features, but doesn’t like to show off too much. When not hiding her face, you can find Caitlyn batting at her favorite toys.

Caitlyn has been at the shelter for about a month and interacts well with other animals.

If you want to learn more about Caitlyn, head to the Dothan Animal Shelter. There hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can all the shelter 334-615-4620.

For more information about the shelter and other animals that are looking for their forever homes, visit their Facebook page.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mekhi Nasir Lawton was arrested overnight and charged with murder for a shooting death that...
Attorney: Dothan peanut parade shooter fired in self-defense
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams named Associate Head Coach at Auburn football
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. charged with Capital Murder
14-year-old’s murder case accentuates inconsistent laws
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Enterprise High School opens courtyard.
Alabama school systems, including Wiregrass, facing hoax shooting calls

Latest News

Wiregrass United Way has helped agencies with over 6 million dollars in grants since 2005.
Wiregrass United Way increases donation push for “Giving Tuesday”
Holiday Pop-Up Market in Enterprise
Holiday Pop-Up Market in Enterprise
Pet of the Week: Curious Caitlyn
Pet of the Week: Curious Caitlyn
Spark Theater Company presents Broadway play ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’
Spark Theater Company presents Broadway play ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’