Parent arrested after recording devices found on school property, authorities say

Authorities in Louisiana say they are investigating recording devices that were discovered at a school. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana have arrested a parent and launched an investigation into recording devices that were discovered on school property.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, a school resource officer was contacted by school leaders regarding a device that was found at a school.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said an investigation revealed that several recording devices had been discovered over the school year.

“These devices recorded conversations and some of those conversations were shared, posted, and edited without consent of those in the conversations in that school setting,” Ard said. “We have received multiple complaints as some of these recordings involved juveniles.”

The sheriff’s office reports that 39-year-old Amanda Carter, a parent of a student, has been arrested and charged with 20 counts of interception and disclosure of wire, electronic, or oral communications.

According to Ard, the parent has filed complaints with his office against school officials, claiming neglect and theft.

“Some of those claims have been unfounded. Some are still being investigated. We are limited in what we can share as this is a sensitive case involving juveniles,” Ard said.

Officials with the Livingston Parish School System said they are committed to the safety and security of all students and employees while working with authorities during the ongoing investigation.

Authorities added that Carter has bonded out of jail.

