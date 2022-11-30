NWS preliminary survey reports 29 tornadoes in Alabama, EF-1 in Eutaw

Tornado damage at Sagewood Apts. in Eutaw
Tornado damage at Sagewood Apts. in Eutaw(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff and Sara Hampton
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service has issued preliminary findings that include 29 tornadoes, 40 severe wind reports, and 33 severe hail reports following an overnight storm that swept through the state last night, Nov. 29, and this morning, Nov. 30.

NWS survey findings also indicate that an EF-1 tornado hit the Sagewood Apartments in Eutaw.

No injuries or fatalities were reported, according to city officials.

People who lived in Sagewood Apartments are temporarily staying at Carver Middle School.

Eutaw Mayor Latasha Johnson said at least 16 apartments were completely damaged.

“I am so grateful, I am so thankful there were no fatalities and that no one was injured. It truly is a blessing. Material things can be replaced, but a life can’t,” said Johnson.

City officials say the local disaster committee will take donations. You can donate at their website, and that will go toward Greene County disaster relief.

Citizens are asked to activate “Code Red” that is on the water bill. It updates the community on emergencies, alerts, etc.

Johnson said the Christmas parade will continue on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 4:30 p.m.

Eutaw Chief of Police Tommy Johnson said all roads are open and passable. He asks the public to stay away from the scene of Sagewood Apartments, and says police will be on scene to prevent looting.

“God was looking out for Greene County and Eutaw last night,” said Chief Johnson.

Christopher Jones, the Director of Greene County Ambulance Service, had no communication with their dispatch office due to an AT&T outage. Jones says they physically drove over to get injury reports and locations. He says rescue crews had to walk on foot through neighborhoods to help people due to multiple trees down.

“It is a miracle. I’ve been in a lot of tornadoes, and it’s amazing no one was hurt,” said Jones.

Jones said their station sustained damage and lost power as well.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mekhi Nasir Lawton was arrested overnight and charged with murder for a shooting death that...
Attorney: Dothan peanut parade shooter fired in self-defense
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. charged with Capital Murder
14-year-old’s murder case accentuates inconsistent laws
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams named Associate Head Coach at Auburn football
When the weather conditions have a chance to alter your daily routine, we want to keep you...
4WARN WEATHER DAY: November 30, 2022
Enterprise High School opens courtyard.
Alabama school systems, including Wiregrass, facing hoax shooting calls

Latest News

The NEWS 4 team gives an update on damages from severe weather through out the Wiregrass.
Update on storm damage across the Wiregrass and state
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York was elected Wednesday as the new leader of the House Democrats.
Hakeem Jeffries elected to lead House Dems’ next generation
Nobody is reported injured in Geneva County, though other areas didn’t fair as well.
November storm damage in the Wiregrass
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. charged with Capital Murder
Murdered girls’ mom to teen suspect: I forgive you