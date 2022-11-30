Murdered girls’ mom to teen suspect: I forgive you

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Despite struggling with the worst ordeal of her life, the mother of one woman gunned down in Dothan has forgiven the suspected teen shooter.

“I forgive him with all my heart, mind, and soul,” Beatrice Hornsby said of Vincent Oliver, Jr., who at 14 faces murder charges.

Hornsby credits faith for allowing her to move on and believes, because of that faith, she must forgive to properly honor 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Wells.

“I want to be where my daughter is one day. She’s (in Heaven),” Hornsby told WTVY News 4 this week.

Wells and her 21-year-old friend, Jasmine Bean, were killed on November 20---gunned down at a Dothan home.

Unlike Hornsby, Bean’s mother hasn’t forgiven but believes that she will eventually do so, also because of her strong religious convictions.

“I have to do what’s best and what I think Jasmine would do,” said Pricilla Bean.

She describes Jasmine, who had a three-year-old daughter, as a loving woman who spent more time helping others than tending to herself.

Both mothers hope that the needless deaths of their daughters inspire tranquility after a wave deadly crime wave that involved young adults and teens.

“I want (the loss of) Jasmine’s life to be able to heal the city of Dothan,” Bean said.

Hornsby agrees, believing there also needs to be a religious resurgence.

Oliver is charged with two Capital Murder counts in juvenile court

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.