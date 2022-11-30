Morning storm system causes damage across southwest Alabama

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning line of severe weather has caused damage across southwest Alabama.

Reports coming into FOX10 News indicates extensive damage in Washington County. Among the damage reports there:

  • Damage to Fruitdale High School.
  • Damage to home along Sawmill Road northwest of Tibbie.
  • Trees down along Highway 17 in Tibbie.
  • Heavy damage to homes along Boyd Willie Parnell Road.
  • Trees down along Abb Road.
  • Trees and power lines down along Toomey Pond Road.
  • Heavy damage to homes along Leo Road in Tibbie.
  • U.S. Highway 45 closed both directions at mile post 9.8 due to tornado debris.

In Mobile County:

  • Oak tree limbs down near Graham and Moffett roads.
  • Tree down in roadway Pleasant Valley Road at Shady Brook Drive (east of Cottage Hill Road).
  • Low hanging limb Old Shell Road near Upham Street.

In Clarke County:

  • Trees and power lines down along Club Wiley Road.
  • Lightning struck a house in the Alma community, structure set on fire.

In Mississippi’s Greene County:

  • Damage to trees along Highway 57 to the south of Johnson Creek Baptist Church.

In Florida’s Escambia County:

  • 911 report of carport awning damaged.

In Florida’s Okaloosa County:

  • Multiple trees down on main street area of Crestview.
  • Wires down on Beal Parkway in Fort Walton.
  • Eglin Air Force Base confirms 46 knot wind gust.

---

