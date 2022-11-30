Gov. Kemp releases statement after active shooter hoax calls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp released a statement after several schools in Savannah and across Georgia were placed on lockdown following active shooter reports Wednesday.

According to Savannah-Chatham County Public School officials, the threat made against Savannah High School school is a hoax. Other false reports were made in Brunswick and Valdosta.

Governor Brian Kemp’s statement is below:

Read my full statement on this morning's hoax calls regarding gunmen on school campuses: pic.twitter.com/V1aBiBAgRc — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) November 30, 2022

