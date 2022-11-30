Georgia will pass more than 1M early runoff votes, secretary of state predicts

More absentee ballots will be cast in this year’s Senate runoff than in any other midterm
Female, Black, older voters casting most ballots in runoff early voting
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - By Wednesday afternoon, Georgians will have cast more than one million early votes in this year’s U.S. Senate runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.

Gabe Sterling, COO of Georgia’s secretary of state office, made the prediction in a tweet around 12:15 p.m.

Earlier Wednesday, Sterling predicted more absentee ballots will be cast in this year’s U.S. Senate runoff than any other previous midterm runoff.

Sterling said more than 63,000 absentee ballots have already been cast. The previous record of 84,000 was set in 2018, when current Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was campaigning for his first term. Raffensperger defeated Democrat John Barrow in a Dec. 4, 2018, runoff.

Absentee balloting and early voting thus far has seen Georgia voters turning out at almost a 12% rate, according to the secretary of state’s data hub. Of the state’s 7,006,836 active voters, more than 833,000 have already turned out in a race that will have national political implications ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock is locked in a virtual dead heat with Republican Herschel Walker, a first-time political candidate who was encouraged to enter the race by former President Donald Trump.

If Walker wins, the Senate will remain split at 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, continuing to cast tie-breaking voters. If Warnock wins, Senate Democrats will have a 51-seat majority.

In 2024, Democrats are defending 21 incumbents and two independents who caucus with them, while the GOP is defending only 10 seats.

In terms of overall turnout, Greene County in east central Georgia is leading every other county, with a 21.2% turnout. Among the top 10 counties with the most overall turnout, the only metro Atlanta counties in that list are Douglas at no. 4, with an 18% turnout, and Rockdale at no. 9, with 17.2% turnout.

Early voting runs through Dec. 2.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mekhi Nasir Lawton was arrested overnight and charged with murder for a shooting death that...
Attorney: Dothan peanut parade shooter fired in self-defense
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. charged with Capital Murder
14-year-old’s murder case accentuates inconsistent laws
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams named Associate Head Coach at Auburn football
When the weather conditions have a chance to alter your daily routine, we want to keep you...
4WARN WEATHER DAY: November 30, 2022
Enterprise High School opens courtyard.
Alabama school systems, including Wiregrass, facing hoax shooting calls

Latest News

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York was elected Wednesday as the new leader of the House Democrats.
Hakeem Jeffries wins historic bid to lead House Dems after Pelosi
On the ballot is Incumbent Democrat U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock facing off against Republican...
Early voting underway in Warnock, Walker runoff election. Here’s what you need to know.
FILE - Mike Moscrop, left, from Orange County, Calif., poses with Amir Sieidoust, an Iranian...
Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension
Alabama women make history in midterm elections
Alabama women make history in midterm elections