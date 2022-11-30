Fire heavily damages Dothan home as storms strike

By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A home in Dothan’s historic Garden District received heavy damage when it burned as severe storms passed through the city.

The fire occurred on Wednesday morning along Gardenia Drive.

No injuries were reported, and it is not immediately known if weather contributed to the fire.

Storms pelted south Alabama Wednesday, causing damage in several counties, and killing two in a rural area near Montgomery.

