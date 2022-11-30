Fentanyl poisoning death at Walton Co. Bachelor Party leads to arrest on murder charges

Fentanyl poisoning death at Walton County Bachelor Party leads to arrest on murder charges
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WLATON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The death at a Walton County bachelor party has resulted in the arrest of an Alabama man on murder charges.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies said on May 14, 2022 they responded to a medical call on Sand Dunes Road in Santa Rosa Beach.

When officials arrived, they said they found a man lying on the ground unconscious. While deputies began CPR and administered an AED, three more men collapsed and became unresponsive.

South Walton Fire District officials arrived and also began rendering aid. All four men were transported to the local hospital.

Thomas Gleason, 26, of Ridgefield, Connecticut was pronounced dead days later.

WCSO officials said the men came to Walton County from Alabama, Georgia, and Connecticut for a bachelor party.

During the investigation, authorities found that Gleason’s underlying cause of death was a lethal dose of fentanyl found in cocaine. Officials said the cocaine was provided by John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, Alabama.

On November 15th, Nabors was indicted on felony charges of distributing a controlled substance causing death.

Nabors turned himself in to the Walton County Jail on November 30th.

