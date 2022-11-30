Enterprise Christmas Tree lighting set for December 5

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The lighting of the Enterprise City Hall Christmas Tree has been set for December 5.

The 30-foot tall tree, decorated with over 500 ornaments and 10,000 lights, will be lit as part of the ceremony on Monday at 6 p.m. in the City Hall front courtyard.

The event will feature BJ Kelly as emcee and Pastor Ben Bowden with the First Baptist Church of Enterprise with a special holiday message, as well as the Enterprise High School JROTC, the Enterprise Queens, Whoville characters and more.

More activities will follow the ceremony, including photos with Santa inside City Hall and cookies and hot chocolate provided by Century 21 and Enterprise Parks and Recreation.

The lighting was postponed from it’s traditional spot of the Thursday after Thanksgiving due to the postponement of the Enterprise Christmas Parade. The parade is scheduled for Thursday, December 1.

