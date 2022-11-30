Dunbarton Corporation celebrates 50 years in Dothan

Dunbarton Corporation celebrates 50 years in Dothan
Dunbarton Corporation celebrates 50 years in Dothan(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A one-of-a-kind American manufacturer is celebrating 50 years of calling Dothan home.

Dunbarton Corporation moved to Southeast Alabama from Detroit in 1972 due to climate and transportation advantages.

They’re known for manufacturing metal doors and door frames.

Dunbarton says over the years, they’ve put a focus on community engagement and partnerships.

The corporation looks forward to remaining a trusted company that brings jobs to the people of Dothan.

“The Wiregrass has been really good for this company both for support and our growth. We started very small and now we’re close to 40 million dollars, and so it’s a great community to grow and prosper with,” President and COO of Dunbarton Corporation John Klesath Jr. said.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce, Houston County Commission, and Representative Paul Lee were just a few of those in attendance Wednesday afternoon to celebrate this milestone.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mekhi Nasir Lawton was arrested overnight and charged with murder for a shooting death that...
Attorney: Dothan peanut parade shooter fired in self-defense
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. charged with Capital Murder
14-year-old’s murder case accentuates inconsistent laws
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams named Associate Head Coach at Auburn football
When the weather conditions have a chance to alter your daily routine, we want to keep you...
4WARN WEATHER DAY: November 30, 2022
Enterprise High School opens courtyard.
Alabama school systems, including Wiregrass, facing hoax shooting calls

Latest News

No injuries were reported, and it is not immediately known if weather contributed to the fire.
Fire damages Dothan home as storms strike
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York was elected Wednesday as the new leader of the House Democrats.
Hakeem Jeffries wins historic bid to lead House Dems after Pelosi
A fallen tree damages a mobile home in the Flatwood community of Montgomery County after an...
NWS upgrades deadly overnight Montgomery County tornado to EF-2
Damage to the Blue Ridge area in Wetumpka off of Jasmine Hill Road.
Overnight tornadoes, storms leave path of damage in Alabama