Dunbarton Corporation celebrates 50 years in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A one-of-a-kind American manufacturer is celebrating 50 years of calling Dothan home.

Dunbarton Corporation moved to Southeast Alabama from Detroit in 1972 due to climate and transportation advantages.

They’re known for manufacturing metal doors and door frames.

Dunbarton says over the years, they’ve put a focus on community engagement and partnerships.

The corporation looks forward to remaining a trusted company that brings jobs to the people of Dothan.

“The Wiregrass has been really good for this company both for support and our growth. We started very small and now we’re close to 40 million dollars, and so it’s a great community to grow and prosper with,” President and COO of Dunbarton Corporation John Klesath Jr. said.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce, Houston County Commission, and Representative Paul Lee were just a few of those in attendance Wednesday afternoon to celebrate this milestone.

