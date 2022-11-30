Dothan Prep hosts first “Wellness Wednesday” for students and parents

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Prep is part of a new initiative, and it’s giving more opportunities to focus on mental health at school.

The school held their first “Wellness Wednesday.”

Information regarding bullying, conflict resolution, and building coping skills were shared with several parents who attended.

The “City Blocks” program’s goal is to address the social-emotional needs of students, and they want parents to be involved.

While parents heard from a guest speaker, students got the chance to engage in some fun physical activities.

“I think one thing they’re learning is the importance of being well-rounded and healthy, and the importance of building relationships with their peers, with their teachers, and even becoming aware of themselves,” expressed James Williams, Principal of Dothan Prep.

Dothan Prep plans to host “Wellness Wednesday’s” quarterly.

