Details on Montgomery County damage, deaths to be released at 10 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert weather team tracked severe weather overnight into Wednesday morning. The storms moved eastward, bringing with it tornado warnings for several counties in our viewing area.

Two people died and multiple people were injured in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County EMA’s office, the fatalities happened in the community of Flatwood, located in north Montgomery. The exact location of the incident has not been released.

County officials will hold a news conference to update the public on storm damage and deaths at 11 a.m. WSFA 12 News will provide this update on air, online and on our mobile app.

Damage Reports/Road Closures

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the following roads within Montgomery County have been reported to have trees and powerlines down, Lower Wetumpka Road, Coosada Ferry Road, and Williams Drive. The following roads within Elmore County have also been reported to have trees and powerlines down Dark Corners Road, Friendship Road and Rifle Range Road.

Barbour County:

According to the Barbour County EMA office, a tree fell on a home in Eufaula and another fell on a vehicle on Highway 131. There were no injuries reported. Debris, downed power lines and downed trees remain the primary leftovers from the storm.

Elmore County:

According to Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett, Willow Springs Road and Jasmine Hill Road are blocked. Homes in the area are reported to have been damaged. Damage was also reported just south of Tallassee near Rifle Range Road and New Quarters, with reports of damage to homes and power lines down.

Debris on US231/Wetumpka Hwy both dir. @ MP 114.6 past AL152/North Blvd in Montgomery . Road closed. Seek alternate route. More details: https://t.co/ifi9ZCO5Os — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) November 30, 2022

Montgomery County:

There are reported fatalities and several power lines and trees are down across the county. Reports of damage near the Flatwood community.

Lower Wetumpka Road at Brooks Road, located not far from Range 231, is closed.

Pike County:

Pike County Emergency Management Agency reports there is no significant damage. However, there are reports of trees down and some power outages.

Troy Animal Rescue Project reports it will be closed until further notice after substantial damage and no power.

Power Outages

Central Alabama Electric Cooperative is reporting 1,600 members were out of power due to the storms. Of those, 1,500 are located in Elmore County. Crews are working to identify all areas without power and get power restored as soon as possible.

Alabama Power has approximately 750 customers are without service in central Alabama as a result of early morning severe weather. Crews continue to respond to outages and have restored power to more than 2,000 customers. There are numerous reports of broken poles and downed wires.

Central Alabama outages are concentrated in the following areas:

Montgomery County – 450 customers

Dallas County – 130 customers

School Closings/Delays

Macon County - the school system will be virtual only today

Lee County and Opelika City Schools - two-hour delay today

Pike County Schools - one-hour delay today

WSFA 12 News is in touch with superintendents and EMA directors across the area and will update this list if things change.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham says it will be sending two teams to investigate possible tornado damage in Montgomery, Elmore and Greene Counties.

