Deal struck in Dothan park shooting murder case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As jurors prepared to deliberate a murder suspect’s fate, a deal was struck and Ashanti Williams pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a less serious offense.

He received 11 years in prison, and a judge credited the time he spent in jail awaiting trial.

Williams drove others involved in the shooting of recent high school graduate Kendarrius Martin from the crime scene at Wiregrass Park, a Dothan city owned recreation complex.

But Williams direct involvement in Martin’s death had been disputed among prosecuting and defense attorneys during the trial that began on Monday.

Others implicated had their cases in juvenile court which kept those proceedings private.

The shooting happened in 2017 when Williams, a Panama City resident, was 16 and the victim 18.

