Brief Cold Blast Arrives

SYNOPSIS – Look for a BIG temperature drop as we head through the overnight, with Thursday morning lows in the middle to upper 30s. Mostly sunny skies follow for Thursday, but extra cloud cover returns on Friday and into the weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 38°. Winds N at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 62°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 42°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 67° 5%

SAT: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 55° High: 75° 20%

SUN: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 73° 10%

MON: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 76° 10%

TUE: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 80° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 80° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

