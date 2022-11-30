ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after another ATM was stolen in Birmingham. It happened at the PNC Bank in the West Gate Shopping Center between 4:15 and 4:30 a.m.

The ATM appeared to have been pulled from it’s foundation and out of the door.

According to police, information on the suspect’s vehicle was given out over the radio and the suspect was spotted near the area. The suspect fled the scene and officers were able to recover the ATM.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

