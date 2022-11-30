4WARN Weather Day ahead of line of storms

SYNOPSIS - Today is a 4WARN Weather Day ahead of a line of showers and storms that will move through over the next few hours. Some storms could be strong to severe and will move through during the morning drive time so take it slow! After about 10am things will clear up and we will see the sunshine this afternoon before a very chilly night. Tomorrow looks mostly sunny with cooler temperatures. We will stay dry into the weekend when we see our next small chance of a few showers overnight Saturday.

TODAY - AM storms, PM sun. High near 74°. Winds NW 10-15 mph 100%

TONIGHT - Clear. Low near 38°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 62°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 66° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, few showers late. Low: 53° High: 75° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, showers early. Low: 59° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, small chance of rain. Low: 57° High: 76° 20%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 80° 0%

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 61° High: 73° 30%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 65° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

