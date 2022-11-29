Wiregrass United Way increases donation push for “Giving Tuesday”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Across the nation and in the Wiregrass, people gave back to their communities through “Giving Tuesday”.

CEO of Wiregrass United Way Walter Hill was taught to give from a young age. He said, “For me, I grew up in a middle class family the youngest of 7, and even though we didn’t have a lot I saw my parents giving, and it wasn’t, they never sat us down and talked to us about giving, it was by example.”

Wiregrass United Way fundraises for agencies in the area. They focus on organizations that help youth succeed, strengthen families, meet basic needs, and serve people with special needs.

“These organizations are right here in our communities helping people literally every day of the year,” said Hill, “it ranges from the food bank, to Salvation Army, our Boys and Girls Club.”

Wiregrass United Way supports 37 different agencies across the Wiregrass.

Giving Tuesday is a great opportunity for them to push for donations, but they don’t want people to forget that they need year round support.

“Giving can’t be just one day or one season, because some people are so busy now they forget to give or they don’t have time or they’re on a tight budget, and they’re like I want to give but I’m going to have to give after I get through the holidays and so giving is year round,” said Hill.

The tradition of Giving Tuesday serves as a great reminder to give back during the holiday season. With the help of a local anonymous donor, it might’ve been Wiregrass United Way’s biggest Giving Tuesday ever!

Hill said, “They’ve agreed to match up to $25,000 in pledges today so that’s why we’re doing a big push. We would do it anyway if we didn’t have the matching dollars but we’re doing it today to receive those matching funds.”

Hill wants people to donate to an organization that is important to them.

To pledge a donation to Wiregrass United Way click HERE or email ceo@wuw.org.

