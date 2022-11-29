Walmart employee who survived mass shooting at Virginia store files $50 million lawsuit

A vigil in Chesapeake, Virginia, honors the memory of shooting victims who died last week at a...
A vigil in Chesapeake, Virginia, honors the memory of shooting victims who died last week at a Walmart.(Source: WTKR/CNN)
By BEN FINLEY
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Walmart employee who survived last week’s mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.”

The lawsuit, which appears to be the first to stem from the shooting, was filed Tuesday in Chesapeake Circuit Court by Donya Prioleau. Walmart, which is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, did not immediately respond to a written request seeking comment on the litigation.

Prioleau’s suit alleges that she has experienced post-traumatic distress disorder, including physical and emotional distress, from witnessing the rampage in the store’s breakroom on Nov. 22.

“Bullets whizzed by Plaintiff Donya Prioleau’s face and left side, barely missing her,” the lawsuit states. “She witnessed several of her coworkers being brutally murdered on either side of her.”

The lawsuit adds: “Ms. Prioleau looked at one of her coworkers in the eyes right after she had been shot in the neck. Ms. Prioleau saw the bullet wound in her coworker’s neck, the blood rushing out of it, and the shocked look on her coworker’s helpless face.”

Store supervisor Andre Bing, 31, fatally shot six employees and wounded several others before he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, police said.

The lawsuit alleges that Bing “had a personal vendetta against several Walmart employees and kept a ‘kill list’ of potential targets prior to the shooting.”

The lawsuit also states that Prioleau had submitted a formal complaint on a Walmart Global Ethics Statement Form indicating that Bing had “bizarrely and inappropriately commented on Ms. Prioleau’s age.”

The lawsuit alleges that Bing told her: “Isn’t your lady clock ticking? Shouldn’t you be having kids?”

Prioleau also complained that Bing had harassed her for “being poor and being short,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that she also informed Walmart that Bing called her a “b---h” under his breath.

“Despite Mr. Bing’s long-standing pattern of disturbing and threatening behavior, Walmart knew or should have known about Mr. Bing’s disturbing and threatening behavior, but failed to terminate Mr. Bing, restrict his access to common areas, conduct a thorough background investigation, or subject him to a mental health examination,” the lawsuit states.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. charged with Capital Murder
14-year-old’s murder case accentuates inconsistent laws
Hugh Freeze has been named head coach at Aubrun (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Hugh Freeze named head football coach at Auburn
Mekhi Nasir Lawton was arrested overnight and charged with murder for a shooting death that...
Attorney: Dothan peanut parade shooter fired in self-defense
Enterprise High School opens courtyard.
Enterprise, Headland among schools across Alabama facing hoax shooting calls

Latest News

Auburn introduces Hugh Freeze as head football coach.
Auburn formally introduces Hugh Freeze as head football coach
Travelers are facing weather woes across the country as they travel after the Thanksgiving...
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states
The announcement was made in a note on Twitter's website.
Twitter no longer enforcing COVID-19 misinformation policy
"It's a Wonderful Life" will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights...
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is coming back to theaters