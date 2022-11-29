Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.
By Aaron Weeks and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A tree trimmer died after an equipment accident in a Kentucky residential neighborhood Monday.

Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond to reports of a traumatic injury at a home.

They said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.

The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner, WFIE reports.

The investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Hugh Freeze has been named head coach at Aubrun (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Hugh Freeze named head football coach at Auburn
Road closures
Taylor road closed until further notice
Downtown Enterprise
2022 Enterprise Christmas Parade rescheduled
In newly filed court documents, attorneys for Kenneth Smith say despite a stay Smith was...
Attorneys for AL death row inmate claim he wasn’t told about stay of execution while strapped to gurney

Latest News

A niece of Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei has a message for the world.
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece speaks out against Iranian regime
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. charged with Capital Murder
14-year-old’s murder case accentuates inconsistent laws
A commentary team reflects on a week of World Cup action in Qatar.
World Cup: Week 1 reflections
FILE - Mike Moscrop, left, from Orange County, Calif., poses with Amir Sieidoust, an Iranian...
Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension