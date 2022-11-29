Strong Storms Possible Wednesday Morning

SYNOPSIS – A powerful storm system will develop over Mississippi and travel eastward this evening into Wiregrass by Wednesday morning. Though the tornado risk will be greater west of our area, a small threat for a brief tornado or two can’t be ruled out Wednesday morning between 4 am and 10 am. The line of storms should pass east of here before noon Wednesday, leaving behind cloud cover for at least some of the afternoon. Temperatures behind the front will be back in the upper 30s and lower 40s for Thursday morning.

TODAY– Partly sunny, chance of a few PM storms. High near 76°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of showers late. Low near 62°. Winds SSE 5-15 mph 50%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, AM showers and storms. High near 74°. Winds NW 10-15 mph 80%

EXTENDED

THUR: Sunny. Low: 39° High: 62° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 66° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 75° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 75° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 76° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.