Stormy Start To Wednesday

SYNOPSIS – We’re declaring a 4Warn Weather Day for Wednesday morning as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be crossing the Wiregrass during the morning commute. The main impact window will be from 5-8 am from west-to-east. Heavy rainfall is the main threat, but this line may feature pockets of damaging winds and embedded rotation. Expect disruption to your morning routine if you need to be out the door before 8 am. The line will pass quickly, with much better conditions by 9 am, with sunshine returning midday.

TONIGHT – Showers and thunderstorms late. Low near 65°.  Winds S at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Early showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe, with sunshine for the PM hours. High near 74°. Winds S/N at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and colder. Low near 38°.  Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 62° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 66° 5%

SAT: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 53° High: 75° 20%

SUN: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 75° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 76° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 80° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S/W at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

