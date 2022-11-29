Spark Theater Company presents Broadway play ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tickets are on sale now for Spark Theater Company’s production of ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’.

Show dates are Friday, December 2 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 3 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. in the Alabama Dance Works Black Box Theater located at 1077 W Main St in Dothan, AL.

This emotional whodunit follows Christopher Boone, a neurodivergent teenager, on a journey to find out who murdered his neighbor’s dog. On the way Christopher uncovers a lot more than he initially expects.

The diverse cast, made up of community members from 16 to 60 years old, delivers a harrowing story of betrayal, acceptance, and growth in a world that can be overwhelming and uneducated in neurodivergence interactions.

The performance promises to captivate and inspire audiences with its poignancy and dynamic authenticity.

Tickets available at www.sparktheatercompany.com

PSA: The Play contains Instances of Strong Language

