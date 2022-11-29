Providence Christian celebrates cross country state champions

This is the third consecutive year the girls have won.
This is not the first state championship for this school's cross country team.
This is not the first state championship for this school's cross country team.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Providence Christian celebrated the success of their cross-county program on November 29.

Both the boys and girls teams won the 4A State Championship. This is the third consecutive year the girls have won, and the second consecutive year for the boys.

Sophomore Millie Talmedge was also recognized for earning second place in the individual state competition. She said having all of her hard work recognized is a very rewarding feeling.

Head Cross Country Coach Cliff Carter, said, “It just comes down to, can you beat the people that are beside you, the course is the same for everybody, it’s muddy for everybody, it’s rainy for everybody. And just the pride that I have in them for not conceding to the conditions, anybody can let the environment dictate their outcome and they did the opposite, which is very counter cultural to where we live now.”

Coach Carter also said that despite their winning streak the teams still take on each new season as a challenge.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mekhi Nasir Lawton was arrested overnight and charged with murder for a shooting death that...
Attorney: Dothan peanut parade shooter fired in self-defense
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams named Associate Head Coach at Auburn football
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. charged with Capital Murder
14-year-old’s murder case accentuates inconsistent laws
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Enterprise High School opens courtyard.
Alabama school systems, including Wiregrass, facing hoax shooting calls

Latest News

4Warn Weather Day: November 30, 2022
4Warn Weather Day 11/30/22
Both Coffee County and Houston County received an 87 on the 2021-2022 report card
Coffee and Houston County Schools both earn “87″ on state report card
Wiregrass United Way has helped agencies with over 6 million dollars in grants since 2005.
Wiregrass United Way increases donation push for “Giving Tuesday”
When the weather conditions have a chance to alter your daily routine, we want to keep you...
4WARN WEATHER DAY: November 30, 2022