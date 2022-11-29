Providence Christian celebrates cross country state champions

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Providence Christian celebrated the success of their cross-county program on November 29.

Both the boys and girls teams won the 4A State Championship. This is the third consecutive year the girls have won, and the second consecutive year for the boys.

Sophomore Millie Talmedge was also recognized for earning second place in the individual state competition. She said having all of her hard work recognized is a very rewarding feeling.

Head Cross Country Coach Cliff Carter, said, “It just comes down to, can you beat the people that are beside you, the course is the same for everybody, it’s muddy for everybody, it’s rainy for everybody. And just the pride that I have in them for not conceding to the conditions, anybody can let the environment dictate their outcome and they did the opposite, which is very counter cultural to where we live now.”

Coach Carter also said that despite their winning streak the teams still take on each new season as a challenge.

