Enterprise, Headland among schools across Alabama facing hoax shooting calls

Enterprise High School opens courtyard.
Enterprise High School opens courtyard.(WTVY News 4)
By Ty Storey
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE #2

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple school systems across the state of Alabama have received active shooter calls at local high schools, according to state superintendent Eric Mackey.

Mackey in a message to all superintendents on Tuesday says the apparent “robocalls” have all so far been proven as hoaxes, but that the schools must treat these calls as a possible emergency.

UPDATE #1

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In addition to Enterprise City Schools, schools in Headland also had reports come in of an active shooter that have since been proven false.

Headland Police Chief Mark Jones went to Facebook with his own statement about Tuesday’s hoax reports:

Henry County Schools also released a statement about the Headland threat:

ORIGINAL

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise City Schools were placed on lockdown on Tuesday after reports of shooting incidents at the schools.

According to Enterprise Police in a statement released on Facebook, the lockdown was done as a precaution in response to the reports.

It has since been determined that these incidents were proven false.

Any additional information will be provided as it comes in.

