News4Now: What’s Trending?

By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.

14-year-old’s murder case accentuates inconsistent laws

The criminal prosecution of a young murder suspect could be public but, as strange as it sounds, if he was two or three years older those proceedings would be private.

14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. charged with Capital Murder
Auburn formally introduces Hugh Freeze as head football coach

Auburn University will formally introduce new head football coach Hugh Freeze Tuesday morning.

Auburn introduces Hugh Freeze as head football coach.
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams named Associate Head Coach at Auburn football

After it was confirmed Hugh Freeze would be the next head coach for Auburn football, the university has one more big announcement.

Auburn's interim head coach talks leading the Tigers
Enterprise, Headland among schools across Alabama facing hoax shooting calls

According to Enterprise Police in a statement released on Facebook, the lockdown was done as a precaution in response to the reports.

Enterprise High School opens courtyard.
2022 Enterprise Christmas Parade rescheduled

The Enterprise Christmas Parade is implementing some slight changes to ensure a smooth event for parade goers.

Downtown Enterprise

