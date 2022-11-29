News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
14-year-old’s murder case accentuates inconsistent laws
The criminal prosecution of a young murder suspect could be public but, as strange as it sounds, if he was two or three years older those proceedings would be private.
Auburn formally introduces Hugh Freeze as head football coach
Auburn University will formally introduce new head football coach Hugh Freeze Tuesday morning.
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams named Associate Head Coach at Auburn football
After it was confirmed Hugh Freeze would be the next head coach for Auburn football, the university has one more big announcement.
Enterprise, Headland among schools across Alabama facing hoax shooting calls
According to Enterprise Police in a statement released on Facebook, the lockdown was done as a precaution in response to the reports.
2022 Enterprise Christmas Parade rescheduled
The Enterprise Christmas Parade is implementing some slight changes to ensure a smooth event for parade goers.
