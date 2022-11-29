New Brockton High School sees success with new choral and fine arts program

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - New Brockton High School is celebrating the success of their new choral and fine arts program.

Coffee County school leaders are pleased with student participation, with around 50 taking part in the choir.

They hope to see it grow bigger and better in the years ahead.

Choral Director and Fine Arts teacher Ashley Gresko says music is a part of our culture and believes it’s essential to have in our schools.

“It’s also really important for students to have a creative outlet, especially if maybe they’re not an athlete, or they want to explore that creative side that other extracurricular or cocurricular subjects don’t touch upon,” Gresko explained.

The school system is proud to say freshman Holly Segall has qualified for the 2023 Alabama All-State Choir.

She was chosen from roughly 1,500 students who auditioned state-wide.

Segall is excited to represent New Brockton High School in March at the All-State Festival in Birmingham.

“I’m looking forward to participating in it, and performing, and it’s just an honor to be able to make something like that. I’m also hoping to make some new friends,” Segall said.

The high school’s choir has their first performance this weekend.

They’ll be singing a piece at the Christmas Tree Lighting in downtown New Brockton on Saturday if you want to check them out!

