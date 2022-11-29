Giving Tuesday focuses on non-profits, year-end donations

By Bethany Davis
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday was a day for giving thanks, the weekend was all about shopping, and Tuesday is for giving back. This is “Giving Tuesday,” where Americans are asked to dig deep and donate to their favorite charities.

Today’s the day charities hope you’ll open your pocketbooks for one more day and give a little more. Giving Tuesday is a national movement that focuses on groups that work in and impact local communities. It’s a largely online campaign that uses the power of social media to encourage people to give as much as they can in one day to the charities of their choice.

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 by the 92nd Street YMCA in New York, strategically scheduled for the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and right after the official start of the Christmas shopping season.

Social media is a large component of the Giving Tuesday campaign. If you participate today, you’re encouraged to use the hashtag #GivingTuesday on social media.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. charged with Capital Murder
14-year-old’s murder case accentuates inconsistent laws
Hugh Freeze has been named head coach at Aubrun (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Hugh Freeze named head football coach at Auburn
Mekhi Nasir Lawton was arrested overnight and charged with murder for a shooting death that...
Attorney: Dothan peanut parade shooter fired in self-defense
Enterprise High School opens courtyard.
Alabama school systems, including Wiregrass, facing hoax shooting calls

Latest News

Spark Theater Company presents Broadway play ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’
Spark Theater Company presents Broadway play ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’
Tickets are available at sparktheatercompany.com
Spark Theater Company presents Broadway play ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’
Beacon of Hope hosts Sensory Santa events
Beacon of Hope hosts Sensory Santa events
Downtown Enterprise
2022 Enterprise Christmas Parade rescheduled