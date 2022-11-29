Giving Tuesday focuses on non-profits, year-end donations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday was a day for giving thanks, the weekend was all about shopping, and Tuesday is for giving back. This is “Giving Tuesday,” where Americans are asked to dig deep and donate to their favorite charities.

Today’s the day charities hope you’ll open your pocketbooks for one more day and give a little more. Giving Tuesday is a national movement that focuses on groups that work in and impact local communities. It’s a largely online campaign that uses the power of social media to encourage people to give as much as they can in one day to the charities of their choice.

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 by the 92nd Street YMCA in New York, strategically scheduled for the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and right after the official start of the Christmas shopping season.

Social media is a large component of the Giving Tuesday campaign. If you participate today, you’re encouraged to use the hashtag #GivingTuesday on social media.

