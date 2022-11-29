Specialized savings accounts can help offset potential medical expenses

HSAs and FSAs allow you to save money, tax free for medical expenses
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A new study from MyVision.org revealed 61% of people said they avoided the doctor because of concerns over the cost and 44% of those surveyed say they are overdue for their annual checkups.

Maria Szatkowski worked on the report for MyVision, a website that helps answer questions about eye health.

She said besides worries over cost, a lot of people said they were having trouble getting appointments. She experienced it too; the pandemic forced many people to delay routine checkups.

“There’s been so much catch up having to be played by these offices that it is just hard to schedule an appointment because now everyone can go back in and see their doctor where maybe they had to put it off for a year or two,” Szatkowski explained.

So, what can you do to get back into the habit of regular checkups without fears of the cost?

Experts admit estimating the cost of a doctor’s visit can be challenging, especially for folks with a high deductible or those with no insurance at all.

One way to avoid medical debt is to contribute to a health savings sccounts (HSA) or flexible spending accounts (FSA).

Health savings accounts and flexible spending accounts allow you to put money directly from your paycheck, tax-free into a dedicated account to be used for out-of-pocket health care costs.

If you don’t have an option like that experts say to consider regularly setting aside money in a savings account or set up a separate savings account specifically for health expenses.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mekhi Nasir Lawton was arrested overnight and charged with murder for a shooting death that...
Attorney: Dothan peanut parade shooter fired in self-defense
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams named Associate Head Coach at Auburn football
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. charged with Capital Murder
14-year-old’s murder case accentuates inconsistent laws
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Enterprise High School opens courtyard.
Alabama school systems, including Wiregrass, facing hoax shooting calls

Latest News

Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's...
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
Travelers are facing weather woes across the country as they travel after the Thanksgiving...
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states
Oklahoma authorities say a man was sent to the hospital after his vehicle collided with several...
Man hospitalized after collision involving several cows, police say
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
Court says Trump aide Meadows must testify in election probe
Tiger Woods painted an uncertain picture about how much golf he can play, saying Tuesday that...
Tiger Woods doesn’t ‘have much left in this leg’ to compete