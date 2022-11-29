Early voting underway in Warnock, Walker runoff election. Here’s what you need to know.

By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia voters will head back to the polls for a runoff election in what remains one of the Peach State’s most watched races from this past election season.

On the ballot is Incumbent Democrat U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock facing off against Republican Challenger Herschel Walker.

Early voting started Monday, Nov. 28. Some Georgia counties opted for Saturday early voting.

To find your voting precinct, click here and log in to the My Voter Page.

Election Day will be Dec. 6. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

