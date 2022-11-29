Dothan Leisure Services to host Holiday Drop & Shop

By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure services is offering an opportunity for parents to holiday shop without having to ruin any Christmas day surprises.

It’s called the Holiday Drop and Shop and it takes place right here in Dothan at Westgate Park. The one-day camp will take place December 3rd starting at 12pm and lasting until 5pm.

The camp will be open for kids ages 6 to 12 years old, with a $20 fee to participate.

Campers will partake in holiday crafts and games during the afternoon, along with the opportunity for winter pool time.

To sign up, visit the Dothan Leisure Services website and click the Camp/Afterschool tab.

Any questions about the event can be directed to John Milner at (334) 615-3764. For more information about this or any other Dothan Leisure Services programs and facilities, you can contact them at (334) 615-3700, visit dothanleisureservices.org, or give them a like and follow on Facebook and Intagram.

