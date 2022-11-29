Coffee and Houston County Schools both earn “87″ on state report card

Both Coffee County and Houston County received an 87 on the 2021-2022 report card(Alabama State Department of Education)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For the first time since the pandemic, the Alabama Sate Department of Education has released a report card for schools and school systems.

Both Coffee and Houston Counties received an “87 B” on the 2021-2022 State Report Card.

Academic achievement and growth, graduation rate, and chronic absenteeism are just a few indicators that determine a school system’s overall score.

Superintendents from both counties are pleased with the outcome.

“I think the report card just shows the hard work of the teachers, the administrators, and the commitment we have to providing a great education to all of our students,” Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kelly Cobb said.

“We’re just proud of our teachers for what they’ve done during that time period [COVID] to keep us where we were,” Houston County Schools Superintendent Brandy White remarked. “I think most systems in the Wiregrass did a pretty good job of trying to stay in school, and the times where we weren’t in school, I think the teachers did what they could virtually.”

Coffee County has a graduation rate of 97.32%, but there is always room for improvement.

“The absenteeism caught us off guard just a little bit, we know we can do better than that, and we have a few areas in math that we know we can improve on,” Cobb added.

With an academic growth rate of 100%, Houston County looks to maintain that, while also addressing weaker numbers.

“We need some help from the parents as far as keeping kids in school and not missing when it’s not necessary. Chronic absenteeism really hurt us,” White explained.

Both districts now have a clearer picture of what needs to be done to ensure continued success.

The state as a whole received a “B,” which is the same score from three years ago.

If you’d like to see the complete breakdown of each school, click here.

