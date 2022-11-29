Alabama school systems, including Wiregrass, facing hoax shooting calls

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - School systems across the state of Alabama, including here in the Wiregrass, were subject to hoax active shooter calls on Tuesday that resulted in multiple lockdowns issued.

Among the Wiregrass school systems that received the reported hoax calls included Enterprise City Schools, Opp City Schools, and schools in Headland among others. The school systems along with local police jurisdictions released statements about the incident, which you can read below.

ENTERPRISE

On November 29, 2022 at 0817, a call was made to dispatch. The caller falsely reported an active shooter at the high school. Officer Lindley was the School Resource Officer present at the time, and he responded immediately to the reported area. All other city schools were put on lockdown by the Enterprise City Schools’ Administration as a precaution. After the initial response, officers were deployed to each school in the city. Within 3 minutes of the call, additional EPD officers, State Troopers, State Investigators, and school officials were on the scene. We have great appreciation for our law enforcement partners, ALEA/SBI, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, and Enterprise City Schools’ officials for their quick response to this incident.

HEADLAND

A call was made to the Houston County Sheriff’s Department and Headland Police Department that an active shooter was on campus at Headland High. HHS and HES were both cleared by authorities with no threat. The calls were a HOAX! Schools will remain open but parents may check their child out without any penalty.

OPP

In an email to school superintendents, State Superintendent Eric Mackey advised schools on the hoax “robocalls” of active shooters at the local high school of several school systems in Alabama. Mackey said any calls must be treated as a possible emergency and for superintendents to stay in communication with local law enforcement, just as the state is staying in contact with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

