Alabama school systems, including Wiregrass, facing hoax shooting calls
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - School systems across the state of Alabama, including here in the Wiregrass, were subject to hoax active shooter calls on Tuesday that resulted in multiple lockdowns issued.
Among the Wiregrass school systems that received the reported hoax calls included Enterprise City Schools, Opp City Schools, and schools in Headland among others. The school systems along with local police jurisdictions released statements about the incident, which you can read below.
In an email to school superintendents, State Superintendent Eric Mackey advised schools on the hoax “robocalls” of active shooters at the local high school of several school systems in Alabama. Mackey said any calls must be treated as a possible emergency and for superintendents to stay in communication with local law enforcement, just as the state is staying in contact with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
News 4 will provide more as additional information becomes available.
