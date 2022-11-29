AL agrees to stop trying to lethally inject a death row inmate

FILE - This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate...
FILE - This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Alan Eugene Miller, who was convicted of capital murder in a workplace shooting rampage that killed three men in 1999. Miller, scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection on Sept. 22, 2022, says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method.(Alabama Department of Corrections via AP, File)
By WBRC Staff and Jonathan Hardison
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama agreed Tuesday to stop trying to execute death row inmate Alan Lee Miller using lethal injection as part of an agreement to end a federal lawsuit Miller filed after what his attorneys described as a “botched execution attempt” in late September.

Attorney General Steve Marshall and the AL Dept. Of Corrections Commissioner are now agreeing to only attempt to execute Miller’s death sentence using nitrogen hypoxia, a method only approved in 3 states and so far unused in any execution.

Miller was set to be executed Sept. 22 for killing three people in a workplace shooting spree in 1999.

With time running out, Miller’s execution by lethal injection was called off at 11:30 p.m. after Holman Prison officials were unable to find access to his veins.

In the lawsuit, Miller said he was poked and prodded for 90 minutes in what his attorneys described as a “botched” execution.

