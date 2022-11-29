4Warn Weather Day: November 30, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

On Wednesday morning, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be crossing the Wiregrass during the morning commute.

The main impact window will be from 5 a.m.-8 a.m. moving from west to east.

Heavy rainfall is the main threat, but this line may feature pockets of damaging winds and embedded rotation.

Expect disruption to your morning routine if you need to be out the door before 8 a.m.

The line will pass quickly, with much better conditions by 9 a.m. and sunshine returning by midday.

To stay up to date on all things weather, be sure to download the 4Warn Weather Team app.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.