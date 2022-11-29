4WARN WEATHER DAY: November 30, 2022

The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

On Wednesday morning, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be crossing the Wiregrass during the morning commute.

The main impact window will be from 5 a.m.-8 a.m. moving from west to east.

Heavy rainfall is the main threat, but this line may feature pockets of damaging winds and embedded rotation.

Expect disruption to your morning routine if you need to be out the door before 8 a.m.

The line will pass quickly, with much better conditions by 9 a.m. and sunshine returning by midday.

