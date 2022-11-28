WTVY channels temporarily off-air

WTVY News 4
WTVY News 4(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are currently off-air due to an unexpected failure at our transmitter site related to our transmitter upgrade.

Our engineers are working hard to reconnect the signals.

We will provide updates as soon as information is provided.

Thank you for your patience.

