WATCH LIVE: 2022 State Christmas Tree delivered to Alabama Capitol

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - ‘Tis the season, and the decorating is getting into full swing! That includes at the Alabama Capitol where the official State Christmas Tree is to be delivered Monday afternoon.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says the tree, a 35-foot Eastern Red Cedar from Fitzpatrick, Alabama, will be displayed on the front steps of the Capitol overlooking historic Dexter Avenue.

While crews will be installing the tree on its stand Monday, the decorating process will continue throughout the week with an official lighting ceremony set for the evening of Friday, Dec. 2.

You can watch the arrival live on this story or on WSFA+, available on streaming devices including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

