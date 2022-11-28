Tracking A Storm System

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Cloud cover will be on the increase Tuesday as we track a developing storm system to our west. A few showers are possible by the evening hours, but the main batch of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong, should arrive around the morning commute Wednesday. We’ll turn cooler for the end of the week, before temperatures rebound.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 49°.  Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated PM showers. High near 75°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Low near 62°.  Winds SE/S at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: AM showers and thunderstorms, some PM sun. Low: 62° High: 74° 80% AM

THU: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 62° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 66° 5%

SAT: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 53° High: 73° 20%

SUN: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 73° 10%

MON: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 76° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

