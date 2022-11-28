Tracking A Storm System

SYNOPSIS – Cloud cover will be on the increase Tuesday as we track a developing storm system to our west. A few showers are possible by the evening hours, but the main batch of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong, should arrive around the morning commute Wednesday. We’ll turn cooler for the end of the week, before temperatures rebound.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 49°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated PM showers. High near 75°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Low near 62°. Winds SE/S at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: AM showers and thunderstorms, some PM sun. Low: 62° High: 74° 80% AM

THU: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 62° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 66° 5%

SAT: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 53° High: 73° 20%

SUN: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 73° 10%

MON: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 76° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.