Taylor road closed until further notice

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - New road work will be in progress in Houston County until further notice.

According to officials, Taylor Road will be closed to through traffic between S. Park Ave. and Campbellton Hwy (HWY 605 and Bruner road) until further notice.

This work is for a cross drain replacement for upcoming paving project.

Please use caution when traveling through this area.

