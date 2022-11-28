Taylor road closed until further notice

Road closures
Road closures(Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - New road work will be in progress in Houston County until further notice.

According to officials, Taylor Road will be closed to through traffic between S. Park Ave. and Campbellton Hwy (HWY 605 and Bruner road) until further notice.

This work is for a cross drain replacement for upcoming paving project.

Please use caution when traveling through this area.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Guilford is charged with Capital Murder in relation to a Friday morning shooting
Inmate shot in apparent love triangle, husband charged
Stabbing
Police: 1 stabbed in Samson, illegal immigrant arrested
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Trawick Christmas
Wiregrass Wonders: Trawick’s Christmas in the Woodlands

Latest News

Color The Weather
Color The Weather 11-28
Color The Weather
Color The Weather 11-28
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher morning weathercast 11-28
Zach Hatcher
Sunny & Comfortable For Monday