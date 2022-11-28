Sunny & Comfortable For Monday

SYNOPSIS – Sunshine will boost temperatures into the lower 70s for Monday as conditions stay dry. Mostly clear skies overnight and light winds will contribute to patchy fog developing early Tuesday morning. Showers and storms will make a return Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some of them on the strong-to-severe side with gusty winds or a brief, isolated tornado within the line. The storm threat passes early Wednesday afternoon as skies clear that afternoon and evening.

TODAY– Mostly sunny, few high clouds. High near 71°. Winds W 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, patchy fog late. Low near 52°. Winds Light/Variable 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, few showers overnight. High near 74°. Winds SE/S 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny, AM showers & storms. Low: 62° High: 75° 70%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 60° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 39° High: 67° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 73° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 75° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

