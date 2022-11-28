Sunny & Comfortable For Monday

WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Sunshine will boost temperatures into the lower 70s for Monday as conditions stay dry. Mostly clear skies overnight and light winds will contribute to patchy fog developing early Tuesday morning. Showers and storms will make a return Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some of them on the strong-to-severe side with gusty winds or a brief, isolated tornado within the line. The storm threat passes early Wednesday afternoon as skies clear that afternoon and evening.

TODAY– Mostly sunny, few high clouds. High near 71°. Winds W 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, patchy fog late. Low near 52°. Winds Light/Variable 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, few showers overnight. High near 74°. Winds SE/S 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny, AM showers & storms. Low: 62° High: 75° 70%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 60° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 39° High: 67° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 73° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 75° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Guilford is charged with Capital Murder in relation to a Friday morning shooting
Inmate shot in apparent love triangle, husband charged
Stabbing
Police: 1 stabbed in Samson, illegal immigrant arrested
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Trawick Christmas
Wiregrass Wonders: Trawick’s Christmas in the Woodlands

Latest News

weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton 11/27
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Beautiful start to the week
4WARN Meteorologist Emily Acton weathercast 11-26-2022
4WARN Meteorologist Emily Acton weathercast 11-26-2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
4WARN: Strong storms overnight Saturday