REPORTS: Auburn to hire Hugh Freeze as head football coach

Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze and his team pray following their annual spring game.
Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze and his team pray following their annual spring game.(Will Thomas)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Auburn is finalizing a deal to hire Hugh Freeze as head football coach, multiple outlets are reporting. The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated.

Freeze, who has spent the last four seasons at Liberty University, has a career record of 83-43 in 10 seasons.

Stay with WTVM Sports Leader 9 as we continue to gather details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Guilford is charged with Capital Murder in relation to a Friday morning shooting
Inmate shot in apparent love triangle, husband charged
Stabbing
Police: 1 stabbed in Samson, illegal immigrant arrested
Trawick Christmas
Wiregrass Wonders: Trawick’s Christmas in the Woodlands
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested

Latest News

Photo shown of the 2021 AHSAA Super 7 State Football Championship game at Protective Stadium in...
Schedules set for AHSAA 2022 Super 7 State Football Championship games
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship
Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) and running back Jase McClellan (2) celebrate a touchdown...
AP Poll: Alabama climbs to No. 6 after beating Auburn
Troy Trojans gear up for Homecoming
Troy captures Sun Belt West crown; will host conference championship game