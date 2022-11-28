Locations for Miracle on Foster 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The holiday season brings plenty of great times with the ones we love, but it also brings plenty of opportunities to give back to those in need. News 4 gears up for our annual tradition of giving back, with the 10th Anniversary of Miracle on Foster.

The food drive, which goes to benefit the Wiregrass Area Food Bank and is sponsored by our friends at the Cochran Firm, has already gotten in full swing thanks to the school food drive that began on November 1 and runs through December 2.

Now we are gearing up for December 5 - 9, as News 4 will be on location across the Wiregrass and taking in donations. Here is a look at where you can find our folks:

MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 - GENEVA COUNTY

GENEVA: Walmart, 1608 W Magnolia Avenue, Geneva, AL 36340 (6:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)

SLOCOMB: Food Giant, 470 Harris Highway, Slocomb, AL 36375 (4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6 - DALE COUNTY

MIDLAND CITY: Buckelew’s Family Restaurant, 15047 US-231, Midland City, AL 36350 (6:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)

OZARK: Ozark Christmas Parade, 288 North Union Ave., Ozark, AL 36360 (4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 - HENRY COUNTY

HEADLAND: Hometown Foods Center, 17990 US-431, Headland, AL 36345 (6:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)

ABBEVILLE: Food Giant, 100 W Washington Street, Abbeville, AL 36310 (4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8 - HOUSTON COUNTY

ASHFORD: New Ashford Library, 305 6th Avenue, Ashford, AL 36312 (6:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.)

DOTHAN: WTVY Studios, 285 N Foster Street, Dothan, AL 36303 (6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 - COFFEE COUNTY

DALEVILLE: Grocery Outlet, 656 Daleville Avenue, Daleville, AL 36322 (6:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)

ENTERPRISE: Walmart, 600 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, AL 36330 (4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

Keep up to date with News 4 for all additional details as we get ready for this time of giving.

