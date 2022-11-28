Hundreds attend holiday pop-up market in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - From pictures with Santa, to shopping and food, Sunday’s holiday event in Enterprise had something for everyone to enjoy.

Over 60 vendors gave attendees lots of opportunity to support local businesses, something owners say is especially important this time of year.

“Everything I do is handmade from start to finish,” expressed local business owner Madison Foss. “I put a lot of time and effort into everything I do, so when you do shop small, and you come to these events, you are getting something that a lot of people put their heart into, and you won’t find that anywhere else.”

Foss says events like Sunday’s at Dalrymple Farm, opens the door for consumers.

“A lot of my customers, when we post online that we are going to be at events, people come from all over to come to these events just to find our products because they know the quality and know how much hard work we put into them,” she continued.

The pop-up market was also used for Coffee County’s DHR team to recruit foster parents.

“In the unfortunate circumstance that a child is removed from a home, we want to make sure that they go into a home that’s safe and can offer them love and care,” explained Rozalyn Miller, Resource Supervisor with Coffee County DHR. “So, that’s our goal is to make sure everyone knows that.”

Attendees filled a table with donations for DHR and the House of Ruth to split and give to families in need.

Dalrymple Farm owners say they’ve had events in the past, but Sunday’s was by far the biggest!

