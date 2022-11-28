Hugh Freeze named head football coach at Auburn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hugh Freeze has officially been named the head coach for Auburn football.

Freeze previously coached at Ole Miss and Liberty. As head coach at Liberty from 2019-22, Freeze led the Flames to four bowl games and a 34-15 record. During his tenure at Liberty, he took former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis and developed him into one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in 2021.

Freeze wen 12-25 with the Rebels before resigning after reports of alleged inappropriate conduct.

After a thoughtful, thorough, and well-vetted search, we ended where we started, with Hugh Freeze,” Athletic Director John Cohen said. “Of all the candidates we considered, Hugh was the best fit. Fit has several meanings, but the most important factors were student-athlete development, football strategy, recruiting and SEC experience.”

His contract details a 6 years stint at Auburn University.

“First, I want to acknowledge Cadillac Williams for the incredible job he did as interim head coach. The impact he made is immeasurable and cannot be overstated,” Freeze said. “Secondly, Auburn is one of the preeminent programs in college football and I’m very appreciative of President Roberts and John Cohen for this opportunity at Auburn. I’ve been fortunate to witness first-hand how special Auburn is during my time as a head coach in the SEC and while visiting my daughter Jordan who attended Auburn and currently lives in the community. I can’t wait to work with our student-athletes and the Auburn family to bring championships back to the Plains.”

