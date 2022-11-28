2022 Enterprise Christmas Parade rescheduled

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Enterprise is postponing their annual Christmas parade to ensure a smooth and safe event.

Due to inclement weather threats on Tuesday, November 29, the Enterprise “Sweet” Christmas Parade will be moving to Thursday, December 1.

The parade is set to begin on the new date at 6:30 p.m.

“Our number one concern is the safety of our citizens,” said Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Erin Grantham. “After seeking input from weather and safety experts, City of Enterprise leaders, Chamber Board members, and community stakeholders we have made the decision to err on the side of caution to protect everyone involved and to ensure the best viewing experience for parade participants and spectators alike.”

All other details about the parade are staying the same, including News 4′s Taylor Pollock and Carmen Fuentes who will be emceeing the event.

News 4 will still be streaming the parade on all of our platforms at 6:30 p.m.

For a route map, and more details about parking, visit the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce’s website.

To stay up to date with all things weather, leading up to the parade day, download our 4 Warn Weather app.

